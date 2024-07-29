Truck driver miraculously survives collision with passenger train

A passenger train traveling from Kazan to Adler collided with a truck in the Volgograd region and derailed. About a hundred people were injured in the accident. Several ambulance crews are working at the scene. Eight train cars derailed and overturned. The train rammed into the KAMAZ truck throwing its cab 15 meters away.

"The driver of the truck that collided with the train near Volgograd "grossly violated traffic rules and drove onto the crossing in front of the approaching train as the signaling system was in good working order," The Russian Railways said in a statement in connection with the accident.

The train driver applied emergency braking, but due to the small distance, it was impossible to avoid the collision. The train was traveling at 65 km/h.

The railway is clearly visible in the area where the accident occurred. The driver's visibility of the train at the crossing was more than one kilometer.

The KAMAZ truck driver was saved by a miracle. The truck was literally cut into two as a result of the impact.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Aslambek U.

The man was hospitalized in serious condition. It is believed that he did not notice the train because of the trees and tried to quickly drive through an unregulated railroad crossing.