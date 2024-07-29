Train with 800 passengers derails because of reckless KAMAZ truck driver

In the Volgograd region of Russia, a passenger train derailed. Seven or eight carriages with people turned over.

The incident occurred when a KAMAZ truck driver tried to drive through the crossing right in front of the approaching train. The train was traveling from Kazan to Adler, a resort city on the Black Sea coast of Russia.

The truck driver was hospitalised. As many as 100 people suffered injuries of varying degree. It is believed that no one was killed, but this information is yet to be specified.