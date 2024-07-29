World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
One killed, three injured as lightning strikes people with umbrella in the rain

Video shows moment when lightning struck four people in Moscow park

Incidents

One person died and three others were injured as a result of a lightning strike in Moscow's Patriot Park (the park is located in the Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region), Health Ministry officials said on July 28.

The incident occurred on the main square in front of the Russian Armed Forces Cathedral. The people were walking with an umbrella at the moment when the lightning struck them.

The video of the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows three people standing next to each other, hiding from the rain under one umbrella. They all collapsed on the ground when the lightning struck them.

The 67-year-old man later died. His 39-year-old son-in-law, a captain of the Moscow police, had his trousers burnt, his sneakers were melted. The man also suffered burns on his feet. The policeman's 39-year-old wife and her 61-year-old mother were also injured.

