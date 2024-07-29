White Sea Canal dam breach: Many houses washed away

White Sea Canal dam breach washes village away

At about 6:34 a. m. Moscow time, a temporary dam was washed away between locks 10 and 11 of the White Sea — Baltic Sea Canal. It is believed that nine people were hurt in the accident, the head of the Karelia Republic Artur Parfenchikov said.

The water rushed down towards the Baltiysky dacha cooperative. The dam breach, which was installed during the reconstruction, occurred on the territory of the 6,000-strong urban-type settlement of Nadvoitsy.

It was also reported that six people, both adults and children, went missing. It was established that two pensioners and a family of four were among those missing. A little later it was said that that four of them were found — two children and two adults. They only recieved scratches and minor wounds.

There was practically nothing left in the place where the dam breach occurred. As many as 13 houses were washed away.