PMC Wagner loses dozens of fighters and Mi-24 helicopter in clashes with Tuareg fighters in Mali

PMC Wagner representatives confirmed the losses of their fighters during an attack by Tuareg militants in Mali.

Photo: freepik.com by wirestock is licensed under Free More info

According to company's representatives, during the fighting from July 22 to 27 in the vicinity of the settlement of Tin-Zoutin, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Mali (FAM) and fighters of the 13th assault detachment led by commander Sergei Shevchenko, call sign Prud, clashed with rebel fighters of the Coordination Movement of Azawad (CMA) numbering up to a thousand people.

CMA militants, using heavy weapons and UAVs, struck FAM positions and thus "increased the number of massive attacks", which entailed losses both on the part of PMC Wagner and friendly forces.

"The last radiogram from the "Prud group" was received on July 27 at 17:10: "Three of us are left, we continue fighting." The commander of the 13th Assault Detachment, Sergei "Prud" Shevchenko, was killed in action. Eternal memory to our brothers who fulfilled their duty to the end," the statement said.

At least 20 servicemen were killed as Tuareg militants attacked a convoy of PMC Wagner fighters in Mali. The Tuaregs managed to take several fighters prisoner. The Tuaregs also destroyed several pieces of equipment, including a Mi-24 helicopter, which was sent to support the ambushed convoy.

PMC Wagner has been deployed in Mali since at least 2021 fighting on the side of the local authorities who came to power as a result of a military coup.