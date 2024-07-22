World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces annihilate temporary deployment position of Ukrainian troops near Kharkiv

Russian forces drop three-ton FAB-3000 bomb on Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv

The Russian Armed Forces annihilated a temporary deployment point of the 3rd battalion of the 13th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Liptsy, the Kharkiv region.

Russian forces drop three-ton FAB-3000 bomb on Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv
Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, CC BY-SA 4.0

The target was destroyed with a three-ton high-explosive FAB-3000 bomb. As many as 50 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored vehicle and three pickup trucks were destroyed as a result of the attack.

The FAB-3000 bomb is capable of hitting highly fortified targets, such as solid structures and underground command posts.

According to a representative of Rostec Corporation, the explosion of a three-ton bomb creates a shock wave that makes it possible to destroy, in particular, a platoon stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with open dug works. The FAB-3000 bomb has an explosive charge of about one and a half tons. The explosion of this bomb is capable of affecting an area comparable to eleven football fields.

Within a week, Ukraine lost 13,075 military personnel in the zone of the special military operation, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

In addition, the Russian troops destroyed three MiG-29 aircraft, eight American ATACMS missiles, ten French Hammer guided bombs, and ten unmanned boats in the Black Sea.

