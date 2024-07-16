Moscow to launch investigation into shooting of Russian military man in dugout

Extremely disturbing video shows Russian military man being shot in dugout

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on a video made by members of the Ukrainian nationalist formation known as Azov* (recognized as a terrorist organization, banned in Russia). The extremely graphic and disturbing POV video shows an Azov fighter shooting an unarmed Russian serviceman at point-blank range.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, CC BY 4.0

"Fascists are fascists. (…) We must treat them the way we do, we need to annihilate them," Peskov said.

According to him, this is what the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces do on the front line. Russia is also building a judicial base for such crimes, Peskov said.

WARNING: By clicking the following link you agree to watch an extremely disturbing video. View discretion is strongly advised!!!!

"Our investigators are working very painstakingly to collect all these facts of absolutely inhuman atrocities,” he explained.

The Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) will launch an investigation into the shooting of the Russian serviceman. Investigators will work to establish all circumstances of the incident and give a legal assessment of the actions of the Ukrainian fighters.

Azov* fighters published the video of the Russian military man being shot in a dugout. The video was titled "Mopping up Russian positions and annihilating enemy infantry.” The extremely disturbing video shows a Russian military man being shot several times in the face while showing no resistance.

*terrorist group, banned in Russia