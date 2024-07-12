World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane crashes near Moscow due to failure of French engines

Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft powered by French engines crashes near Moscow

Incidents

A Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger plane crashed in the Moscow region in the evening of July 12. The aircraft crashed in the Kolomna area while returning from scheduled repairs.

Sukhoi Superjet-100 aircraft powered by French engines crashes near Moscow
Photo: flickr.com by SuperJet International, CC BY-SA 2.0

There were only three crew members on board, but no passengers. All three were killed in the crash.

It was said that the aircraft was flying in circles for more than an hour to burn off fuel. When approaching the third circle, the plane crashed. The crew members managed to send a distress signal shortly before the disaster.

According to eyewitnesses, the pilot took the plane away into a wooded area. An explosion was heard and thick smoke appeared from the site of the plane crash. No one was hurt on the ground, no destruction was reported either.

According to Mash Telegram channel, the plane had French SaM146 engines. The supply of spare parts for them to Russia has been suspended since 2022.

Not far from the crash site, a Sukhoi Superjet New powered with domestic PD-8 engines was undergoing a test flight at the time when the Sukhoi Superjet-100 crashed.

The Sukhoi Superjet-100 was produced in 2014 and was operated by Gazpromavia.

The plane was flown by 53-year-old pilot Evgeniy Bulavko. The second pilot of the plane was 44-year-old Maxim Lukmanov. Pilot Vladislav Kharlamov was also on board.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the plane crash. It is believed that the aircraft may have crashed due to an engine failure.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces destroy command bunker of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian military may have delivered coordinates of the bunker in which high-ranking officers were staying to the Russian troops

Russian forces annihilate bunker of Ukrainian generals
Der Spiegel: USA's insane actions will make Germany theatre of war
Der Spiegel: US plans to deploy long-weapons in Germany insane
Flight attendant goes viral for his super macho pre-flight demonstration video
Former Russian pop starts moves to US to become homeless drag singer
India's Modi faces criticism in the West for his bear hugs with Putin Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco The U.S. Strategic Miscalculation with India in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
NATO wants to develop long-range missiles capable of hitting Moscow
Russia puts Yulia Navalnaya on list of terrorists and extremists
Moscow prepares military response to deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany
Moscow prepares military response to deployment of US long-range missiles in Germany
Last materials
Man has his lungs ripped to pieces as he tries to inhale laughing gas from cylinder
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban: Only Trump can resolve Ukraine crisis
YouTube in Russia to slow down and decline before it gets blocked in September
NATO wants to develop new long-range missiles that could reach Moscow
Flight attendant conquers women's hearts and even more with his pre-flight demo
Former Russian pop star fails drag career in New York and becomes homeless
Yulia Navalnaya officially recognised as terrorist and extremist
Russian forces annihilate bunker of Ukrainian generals
Der Spiegel: USA's insane actions will make Germany theatre of war
Air passenger detained for hiding 28 kilos of gold in his corset
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy