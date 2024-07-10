Ukrainian drone crashes down near kindergarten in Russia's Kursk

A Ukrainian UAV loaded with explosives crashed right next to a kindergarten in the Russian city of Kursk. Parents found the drone as they were taking their kids to the kindergarten in the morning.

Photo: armyinform.com.ua by АрміяInform, CC BY 4.0

The drone is believed to be a Czech Primoco One 150. This is an aircraft-type drone with a wingspan of 4.85 meters.

The UAV had about 30 kg of explosives on board. The parents called the police. The UAV was cleared and taken away.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on July 9 that air defense systems shot down 38 drones in five regions of Russia: 21 in the Rostov region, seven in the Kursk region, five in the Astrakhan region, three in the Belgorod region and two in the Voronezh region. The authorities of the Volgograd region also announced a drone attack. The Ukrainian drones targeted oil depots and power substations.