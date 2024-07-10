World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Father jumps out of falling Cessna-172 and survives, while his family dies

Incidents

WARNING: By clicking the link below you will see gruesome pictures taking from the site of the airplane crash. Viewer discretion if strongly advised!

Photo: 66.mchs.gov.ru by МЧС России Главное управление по Свердловской области, CC BY 4.0

A single-engine Cessna 172 aircraft crashed in Tatarstan, killing three people, emergency services told Interfax.

"The Cessna 172 plane was performing a pleasure flight near a tent camp in the village of Kamskoye Ustye. While performing a manoeuvre at an ultra-low altitude, the aircraft crashed," the source told the agency.

Three people were killed, including the pilot.

Click here to see pictures from the crash site. Warning!!! Graphic images!

Another passenger was able to jump out of the plane before the crash and was hospitalized with multiple bone fractures.

According to the Central Interregional Transport Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the light-engine aircraft made a hard landing and caught fire.

It became known later that the pilot was flying a family of three. The father of the family survived the crash and was hospitalised. His wife and daughter were killed. The pilot did not survive either.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
