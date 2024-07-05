World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russia launches missile strikes to annihilate foreign mercenaries in Odessa

Foreign mercenaries annihilated in port of Odessa

Incidents

A large group of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was annihilated in the Odessa region of Ukraine as a result of Russia's most recent missile attack on a new administrative building in the seaport of Chernomorsk (formerly Ilyichevsk), Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground said.

Foreign mercenaries annihilated in port of Odessa
Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Владислав Демьяненко, CC BY 4.0

The facility came under attack on the afternoon of Thursday, July 4th. It remains unknown which countries the mercenaries were from. However, it was reported that they arrived there several hours before the strike, along with heavy equipment and shells. The weapons were destroyed in a second strike.

According to preliminary data, 18 people were killed and approximately 30 were injured in the missile strike. After the incident, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and English-speaking officers arrived at the scene. They withdrew smartphones from port employees.

According to Lebedev, the Russian forces hit the port ammunition depot and the center where British instructors trained Ukrainian submarine saboteurs in Chernomorsk.

The Russian military also attacked a parking lot of trucks transporting weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On July 4, Ukraine reported a powerful explosion in the port of Chernomorsk. It sounded against the backdrop of an air raid warning in Odessa, Mykolaiv, Dnepropetrovsk and other regions of Ukraine.

According to local media reports, the Russian Armed Forces struck the port infrastructure with a ballistic missile.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Finland will be the first to be wiped off the face of the earth

The Russian Federation will respond to Finland with measures of "military-technical nature" in response to NATO's military build-up on the border

Finland gets 'Stubbed', stands one step away from war with Russia
Portuguese Nazi who executed Russian soldier killed in Ukraine
Portuguese mercenary who executed Russian solder killed in Ukraine
Putin: Russia's terms will end Ukraine conflict immediately
Ukraine prepares for major military development before negotiations
SCO summit: Western voice no longer decisive Lyuba Lulko The U.S. Strategic Miscalculation with India in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu Kanye West in Moscow: Black caviar on Red Square with Gosha Rubchinsky Andrey Mihayloff
Zelensky wants no interview with Tucker Carlson
SCO summit in Astana: Asia shows determination to build multipolar world
World champion in Greco-Roman wrestling dies in Georgia
World champion in Greco-Roman wrestling dies in Georgia
Last materials
Foreign mercenaries annihilated in port of Odessa
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban arrived in Moscow to talk to Putin
SCO summit: Western voice no longer decisive
SBU colonel: Ukraine will escalate conflict before sitting down for talks
São Paulo journalists honor Palestinian Journalist Union
Finland gets 'Stubbed', stands one step away from war with Russia
Putin announces way to bring Ukraine conflict to final completion
Portuguese Nazi who executed Russian soldier killed in Ukraine
Greco-Roman wrestling champion kills self in Georgia
Zelensky's press secretary taunts Tucker Carlson for his wishful thinking
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X