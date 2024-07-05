Russia launches missile strikes to annihilate foreign mercenaries in Odessa

Foreign mercenaries annihilated in port of Odessa

A large group of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was annihilated in the Odessa region of Ukraine as a result of Russia's most recent missile attack on a new administrative building in the seaport of Chernomorsk (formerly Ilyichevsk), Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the Nikolaev underground said.

Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Владислав Демьяненко, CC BY 4.0

The facility came under attack on the afternoon of Thursday, July 4th. It remains unknown which countries the mercenaries were from. However, it was reported that they arrived there several hours before the strike, along with heavy equipment and shells. The weapons were destroyed in a second strike.

According to preliminary data, 18 people were killed and approximately 30 were injured in the missile strike. After the incident, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and English-speaking officers arrived at the scene. They withdrew smartphones from port employees.

According to Lebedev, the Russian forces hit the port ammunition depot and the center where British instructors trained Ukrainian submarine saboteurs in Chernomorsk.

The Russian military also attacked a parking lot of trucks transporting weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On July 4, Ukraine reported a powerful explosion in the port of Chernomorsk. It sounded against the backdrop of an air raid warning in Odessa, Mykolaiv, Dnepropetrovsk and other regions of Ukraine.

According to local media reports, the Russian Armed Forces struck the port infrastructure with a ballistic missile.