Crane operator dies of heat in Moscow

In Moscow, the body of a man was hanging on a cable at a high altitude. Eyewitnesses recorded the video of the incident.
It was later said that the man, who worked as a crane operator, lost consciousness at the height of the 32nd floor.
It was decided to use a rope to evacuate the body from the crane. The footage shows the man hanging from a cable stretched from the cabin to the roof of a nearby building. The crane cabin is located at an altitude of about 200 meters above the ground.
