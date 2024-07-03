Crane operator dies of heat in Moscow

Crane operator dies of heat in his cab 200 meters above the ground

In Moscow, the body of a man was hanging on a cable at a high altitude. Eyewitnesses recorded the video of the incident.

It was later said that the man, who worked as a crane operator, lost consciousness at the height of the 32nd floor.

It was decided to use a rope to evacuate the body from the crane. The footage shows the man hanging from a cable stretched from the cabin to the roof of a nearby building. The crane cabin is located at an altitude of about 200 meters above the ground.