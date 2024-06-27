Raw video shows elephant stamping trainer to death in India

Video: Elephant stamps trainer to death, folds man in half like paper

An elephant trampled its trainer to death in India. The man, wielding a stick, was forcing the animal to change position so that tourists could climb on its back to ride the elephant.

Elephant kills trainer

The elephant crushed the trainer after stomping on him several times. He folded the man in half like a piece of paper. The deceased was 64 years old.