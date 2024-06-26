Russian super powerful FPV 'tsar drone' hits AFU's temporary deployment point

Russian tsar drone strikes temporary deployment point of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military destroyed a temporary deployment point of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using a kamikaze drone with a super-powerful bomb. The footage of the attack was published by the Defense Industry Telegram channel.

The video captured the moment when the drone approached the target. The "Tsar Drone” then successfully hit the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian military. The building was completely destroyed as a result of the impact.