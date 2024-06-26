Ukraine deploys Colombian mercenaries to Kharkiv

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is transferring mercenaries from Colombia to Kharkiv, Military Chronicles Telegram channel reports.

Colombian mercenaries joined in the hostilities after a series of unsuccessful attacks conducted by the 82nd Airborne Brigade and the defeat of the Khartiya Brigade in the Kharkiv region.

"In Kharkiv, international forces are not performing any active combat missions yet. They are mostly sitting in trenches. This circumstance indirectly confirms both large losses and considerable difficulties in forming the reserves that are vital for filling fortifications,” the Telegram channel said.

It was earlier reported that Russian soldiers annihilated a group of Colombian mercenaries during the battles for Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The mercenaries assigned to the 59th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disappeared without a trace in May 2024.