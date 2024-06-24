Dagestan terrorists planned their attacks for one month in closed chat group

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The terrorists who attacked Makhachkala and Derbent in Dagestan had been planning their attacks for about a month. On the day of the attacks they coordinated their actions in a closed chat, Shot Telegram channel reports.

Photo: visualrian.ru by RIA Novosti archive is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license

The goal of the terrorists was to kill the rector of the Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Derbent, Nikolai Kotelnikov. His photo was pinned in their chat.

Father Nikolai received death threats in the past. Religious scholar Roman Silantiev said that Father Nikolai was serving in a rather difficult place.

"Derbent is an ancient and beautiful city, but it is a problematic place in terms of Wahhabism,” Silantiev said, recalling the terrorist attack that occurred in a church of Kizlyar ten years ago.

Nikolai Kotelnikov did not survive the shot that occurred in front of his wife when he was trying to stop the terrorists from entering the church. The priest served at the altar for about 40 years; he became the prototype of one of the characters of a well-known local monument.

Three relatives of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, who had previously served as a police officer, were among the attackers. Another terrorist turned out to be an MMA fighter who previously represented Khabib Nurmagomedov's club.

Magomed Omarov told security forces during interrogation that he was aware of his sons' commitment to radical ideas. He also said that some of his eight children had been Wahhabis for several years. His nephew was drawn to radicalism as well. The official denied his affiliation with Wahhabism and claimed that he did not communicate with his sons.

One of the militants who were killed in Dagestan was identified as Gadzhimurad Kagirov. In 2021, he represented Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagles MMA club and had two fights during the entire period. However, this information is yet to be verified.

Nineteen people were killed in terrorist attacks that took place in Dagestan in June 23, the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia said. Fifteen of the victims were law enforcement officers, four others, including the Orthodox priest, were civilians.

