World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Raw video shows man blowing up grenades during village council meeting

Incidents

A man blew up grenades during a meeting of the village council in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine. The man was killed, eleven others were injured in the blasts.

"In Transcarpathia, in the building of the Keretskovsky village council, a deputy exploded grenades during a meeting. According to preliminary information, the explosion killed the deputy himself and injured eleven more people. Emergency services and the police are working at the scene," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

The police later said that 26 people were injured, 6 of them remain in serious condition.

The reasons of the incident are yet to be established.

According to most recent reports, the attacker is alive. Doctors are trying to resuscitate him. The reasons for his action remain unknown. According to information on social networks, he was not given the floor to speak. The man was identified as Sergei Batrin, a deputy from Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People Party.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Biden orders Ukrainian F-16 to take off from airfields in Europe

The Russia-NATO conflict will escalate sharply when Ukraine's F-16 aircraft armed with long-range missiles start taking off from European airfields

Biden orders Ukrainian F-16 to take off from airfields in Europe
Video: Putin stunned by question from his AI version
Video: Putin stunned by question from his AI version
Putin: Ukraine throws its people to extermination
Belarus President: Zelensky is having a huge conflict with his military
Biden orders Ukrainian F-16 to take off from airfields in Europe Lyuba Lulko It Never Stays In Vegas Guy Somerset Russia and India: A friend in need is a friend indeed Anton Kulikov
Putin: Peace with Ukraine will come when Russia achieves its goals
Russia-China friendship not aimed against third states – Putin
Window falls down from 21st floor on mother with a stroller
Window falls down from 21st floor on mother with a stroller
Last materials
Raw video shows man blowing up grenades during village council meeting
Natalia Vodianova shows her simple makeup routine that makes her stunning
Moscow faces strongest snowfall in 150 years
Biden orders Ukrainian F-16 to take off from airfields in Europe
Window falls down from 21st floor on mother with a stroller
Video: Putin stunned by question from his AI version
Russia is not building any blocs with China – Putin
Belarus Lukashenko: Zelensky is having a major conflict with his military
Putin explains Russia's positions on Ukrainian front
Putin speaks about another wave of mobilisation and peace with Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X