Raw video shows man blowing up grenades during village council meeting

A man blew up grenades during a meeting of the village council in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine. The man was killed, eleven others were injured in the blasts.

"In Transcarpathia, in the building of the Keretskovsky village council, a deputy exploded grenades during a meeting. According to preliminary information, the explosion killed the deputy himself and injured eleven more people. Emergency services and the police are working at the scene," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

The police later said that 26 people were injured, 6 of them remain in serious condition.

The reasons of the incident are yet to be established.

According to most recent reports, the attacker is alive. Doctors are trying to resuscitate him. The reasons for his action remain unknown. According to information on social networks, he was not given the floor to speak. The man was identified as Sergei Batrin, a deputy from Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People Party.