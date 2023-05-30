World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine shells temporary accommodation centre for residents of border areas

0:44
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an artillery attack on the temporary accommodation centre (TAC) for residents of resettled villages in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region of Russia, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel.

Ukraine shells temporary accommodation centre for residents of border areas
Photo: mirbelogorya.ru

"People were killed and injured,” the governor said.

More details about the attack on the temporary accommodation centre are to follow later.

Gladkov also published a summary of Ukrainian attacks on the region over the past day. According to him, as many as 155 incoming strikes were reported in the Shebekinsky urban district of the region.

