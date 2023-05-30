Ukraine shells temporary accommodation centre for residents of border areas

0:44 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an artillery attack on the temporary accommodation centre (TAC) for residents of resettled villages in the Shebekinsky urban district of the Belgorod region of Russia, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel.

Photo: mirbelogorya.ru

"People were killed and injured,” the governor said.

More details about the attack on the temporary accommodation centre are to follow later.

Gladkov also published a summary of Ukrainian attacks on the region over the past day. According to him, as many as 155 incoming strikes were reported in the Shebekinsky urban district of the region.