Electronic warfare system suppresses drone as it flies near Moscow – Video

0:57 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

The video showing the suppression of a drone by an electronic warfare system in the Moscow region was published by Mash Telegram channel.

The video was made in the village of Ilyinsky, in the Krasnogorsk city district. The video shows a drone flying over residential buildings and gradually descending. A few seconds later, an explosion occurs, the drone crashes into the ground, and a column of smoke rises at the crash site.

A group of drones attacked Moscow and the Moscow region in the morning of May 30. Three apartment buildings were damaged in Moscow: on Leninsky Prospekt, on Profsoyuznaya Street and on Atlasov Street.

The Governor of the Moscow region Andrei Vorobyov said that several drones were destroyed on their way to Moscow.

Also read: Moscow drone attack: What had been established