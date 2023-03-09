World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

PMC Wagner takes control of settlement on the outskirts of Bakhmut

Incidents

Fighters of private military company Wagner took control of the village of Dubovo-Vasilevka. The village is located north-west of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk), the founder of PMC, entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin said, his press service wrote in the Telegram channel.

PMC Wagner takes control of settlement on the outskirts of Bakhmut

“Dubovo-Vasilevka has been taken under PMC Wagner control completely. There are hostilities on the outskirts. We control the entire territory of the settlement s,” he said.

Earlier, Prigozhin said that the Russian forces took control of the eastern part of Bakhmut.

On March 7, Prigozhin spoke about fierce battles in Bakhmut. According to the entrepreneur, the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city counted from 12,000 and 20,000 people.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Italy devastated

Italy continues to live in troubled times: lacking momentum toward a better future, it is no longer even a ship without a helmsman but a mere boat somewhat adrift towing other ships, almost always under the guidance of others

Italy devastated
Why we must pray
Why we must pray
Happy International Women's Day: Contempt, Corruption and Ultimate Justice
March 9 missile attack on Ukraine: Not even one Kinzhal missile shot down
Happy International Women's Day: Contempt, Corruption and Ultimate Justice Guy Somerset Italy devastated Costantino Ceoldo Why we must pray Michael Pravica
Transnistria works to be prepared for Ukrainian attack
Russia strikes massive retaliatory strike on Ukraine for Bryansk attacks
Russia strikes massive retaliatory strike on Ukraine for Bryansk attacks
Last materials
PMC Wagner takes control of settlement on the outskirts of Bakhmut
Politico: UK and France to bury the hatchet to send signal to Russia
Defence Ministry: Russia strikes retaliatory blow on Ukraine
Transnistria develops different scenarios to be prepared for Ukraine's attack
Russian forces conduct massive missile attack on Ukraine
Happy International Women's Day: Contempt, Corruption and Ultimate Justice
Italy devastated
Why we must pray
Russia has not learned lessons of WWII. Can Moscow win confrontation with the West today?
Royal Theater
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X