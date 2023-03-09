PMC Wagner takes control of settlement on the outskirts of Bakhmut

Fighters of private military company Wagner took control of the village of Dubovo-Vasilevka. The village is located north-west of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk), the founder of PMC, entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin said, his press service wrote in the Telegram channel.

“Dubovo-Vasilevka has been taken under PMC Wagner control completely. There are hostilities on the outskirts. We control the entire territory of the settlement s,” he said.

Earlier, Prigozhin said that the Russian forces took control of the eastern part of Bakhmut.

On March 7, Prigozhin spoke about fierce battles in Bakhmut. According to the entrepreneur, the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city counted from 12,000 and 20,000 people.