Ukrainian saboteurs cross border with Russia, kill several villagers

A battle with a group of Ukrainian saboteurs, who crossed the Russian border, took place in Russia's Bryansk region (the region borders on Ukraine), TASS reports.

"A group of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated two villages and took local residents hostage oil one of them. Fighters of the Russian Guard entered into a clash with the militants,” a source in the Russian law-enforcement agencies said.

According to unconfirmed reports, several civilians were killed and several others were wounded in the clashes.

Earlier, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group entered the territory of the village of Lubechane and opened fire on a car.

According to the governor, one local resident was killed, and a ten-year-old child was injured. The Russian Armed Forces are taking measures to eliminate the saboteurs, the head of the region said.