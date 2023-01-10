The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was planning an attack on Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog, a Russian commander with the call sign Sanych said, RIA Novosti reports.
Russian servicemen found maps with corresponding marks that were made at least six months ago. The maps were found on abandoned Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Avdiivka.
The maps were printed according to Soviet patterns. There were Soviet toponyms on them. For example, the city of Mariupol was marked as Zhdanov. In addition, the maps marked the location of Ukrainian and Russian troops during the special military operation.
"What we could see: Rostov-on-Don, marks, routes, Donetsk, the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), and Kharkiv — movements both in our and in the opposite direction,” the military man said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Army General Sergei Surovikin have changed the playbook of military operations in Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Andrey Gurulev said