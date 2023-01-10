Russian military find Ukrainian maps with plans of attacks on Russia

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was planning an attack on Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog, a Russian commander with the call sign Sanych said, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian servicemen found maps with corresponding marks that were made at least six months ago. The maps were found on abandoned Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Avdiivka.

The maps were printed according to Soviet patterns. There were Soviet toponyms on them. For example, the city of Mariupol was marked as Zhdanov. In addition, the maps marked the location of Ukrainian and Russian troops during the special military operation.