Russian air defences intercept HIMARS and Uragan MLRS rockets in DPR

Russian air defence systems intercepted ten shells fired by HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems in the Donetsk People's Republic and Zaporozhye region in one day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on Monday, January 9.

The ministry representative specified that the rockets were intercepted in areas of the settlements of Zugres, Dokuchaevsk, as well as in the Zaporozhye village of Peremozhnoye.

In addition, Russian air defence systems destroyed eight drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Chervonopopovka, Golikovo, Poltava of the Luhansk People's Republic, as well as in Velyky Vyselok in the Kharkiv region, the Ministry of Defence said.

A Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down near the village of Verolyubovka in the DPR.

On January 6, the Defence Ministry reported that Russian air defence systems destroyed five drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Russian air defence systems also intercepted eight shells of the US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system (MLRS) near the settlements of Kopani, Sladkaya Balka and Ternovatoe in the Zaporozhye region.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
