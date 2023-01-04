World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Altair ice arena missile strike: Russia retaliates for Makiivka attack

Incidents

The moment of the missile attack on the Altair ice arena in Druzhkovka in the Donetsk region was captured on video.

The missile attack occurred at the moment when journalists of French TV channel TMC were broadcasting a live programme.

"As a result of the missile attacks, the Altair ice arena was destroyed. The arena was the home to the Donbass hockey club since 2014. The arena was also the basis for Ukraine's largest sports school in hockey and figure skating," a message posted on the website of the Donbass hockey club said.

The Russian forces struck the Altair ice arena in Druzhkovka (near the town of Kramatorks) on January 2. It was said that the arena was used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A video from inside the Altair ice arena in Druzhkovka appeared on the Internet. The footage shows many charred mattresses and a huge hole in the roof.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used the arena as a site, where they would bring supplies from military trains.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the missile attack on the ice arena. The ministry only reported the following:

"As a result of missile and air strikes on the accumulation of military equipment in the area of the Druzhkovka railway station in the Donetsk People's Republic, two US-made HIMARS launchers, four Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket launchers, more than 800 rockets for multiple rocket launchers, six vehicles, as well as up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed.

It is believed that Russia struck the Altair arena in response for Ukraine's attack on the village of Makiivka on January 1, when 89 people were killed. It was reported that there were as many as 600 Russian military men staying in the building.

