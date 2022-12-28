A missile attack was carried out on the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Units of the civil service for emergency situations left for the scene of the attack, Kirill Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine said, RBC reports.
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said earlier that the city was being shelled. He urged citizens to stay in shelters.
Air sirens went on in the Kharkov region. Sirens also sounded in Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.
On December 27, explosions occurred in the Odessa region of Ukraine. It was reported that air defense systems were activated to soot down unmanned aerial vehicles. An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine the same day.
