World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kharkiv under shelling, mayor calls upon citizens to stay in shelters

Incidents

A missile attack was carried out on the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Units of the civil service for emergency situations left for the scene of the attack, Kirill Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine said, RBC reports.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said earlier that the city was being shelled. He urged citizens to stay in shelters.

Air sirens went on in the Kharkov region. Sirens also sounded in Poltava and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

On December 27, explosions occurred in the Odessa region of Ukraine. It was reported that air defense systems were activated to soot down unmanned aerial vehicles. An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine the same day.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, separately from each other, delivered keynote speeches in which they spoke, in fact, about the same thing — the Ukrainian crisis

Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia
Petro Poroshenko loses half of his fortune since February 22
Putin orders not to sell oil and petroleum products to oil cappers
Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO Olga Lebedeva Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends Lyuba Lulko The Russians Invade America! Guy Somerset
Russian entrepreneur killed as he falls out of hotel window on vacation in India
Putin and Lukashenko dot many i's in one evening
Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan
Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan
Last materials
Kharkiv under shelling, mayor calls upon citizens to stay in shelters
Putin orders not to sell oil and petroleum products to oil cappers
Putin is ringing the death knell for NATO
Russia responds to Pentagon's threats to strike 'decapitating' blow on Russia
Petro Poroshenko loses half of his fortune since February 22
Russian entrepreneur killed as he falls out of hotel window on vacation in India
Putin holds trilateral meeting to reconcile Armenia and Azerbaijan
Putin and Lukashenko dot many i's in one evening
Russia made big strategic mistake when the special operation was in the making
Putin makes it clear what will be left of Ukraine after special operation ends
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy