Russian forces capture Ukrainian fighters who shot Russian POWs in Makiivka

Incidents

Military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky said that members of BARS-13 reconnaissance unit captured two officers of the 80th Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The captured Ukrainian fighters are suspected of executing unarmed Russian soldiers near the village of Makiivka in November of the outgoing year.

Russian forces capture Ukrainian fighters who shot Russian POWs in Makiivka

Dobrovolsky Live Telegram channel was the first to report the capture of the Ukrainian fighters.

"Two villainous officers from the 80th brigade were captured. They are alive and were handed over to relevant authorities,” the channel said.

The blood-chilling video of the execution of unarmed Russian soldiers appeared on the Internet in November.

Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov could not confirm the accuracy of reports about the capture of the Ukrainian soldiers.

"I don't know how reliable this is,” Peskov said responding to a request from journalists to comment on the information about the capture of two officers of the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were allegedly involved in the murder of the captive Russian soldiers.

Earlier, the presidential press secretary said that the work to search for those who executed Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine did not require separate instructions from Putin. According to Peskov, the competent authorities "are well aware of the need to find those responsible for this crime and bring them to justice."

On November 22, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq called the execution of Russian POWs in Makiivka a war crime. He stated that the incident should be thoroughly investigated, like any other case of human rights violation.

