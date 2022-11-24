World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defence Ministry: Russia strikes Ukraine's military command and control system

On November 23, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike with the use of long-range high precision weapons against Ukraine's military command and control system and related energy facilities, the Russian Ministry of Defence told reporters on November 24.

The railway transportation of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, foreign weapons, military equipment and ammunition to combat areas was disrupted as a result of the strike.

The goal of the attack has been reached. All designated objects have been destroyed,” the Ministry of Defence reported.

On November 22, the Ministry of Defence showed a video of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Air Force striking the camouflaged military facilities and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

