World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Armenia asks Russia for help as conflict wit Azerbaijan continues

Incidents

Armenia turned to Russia for help due to the aggravation of the crisis on the border with Azerbaijan, the press service of the Armenian government said in Telegram.

Armenia asks Russia for help as conflict wit Azerbaijan continues

Such a decision was made in order to implement the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and Armenia. Requests were also sent through the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO) and to the UN Security Council "in connection with Azerbaijan's encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia."

Following reports of military clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Armenia then clarified that Pashinyan reported on "the details of the aggressive actions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan in relation to the sovereign territory of Armenia." The prime minister called Baku's actions unacceptable and pointed out the importance of an adequate response from the international community.

After that, Pashinyan spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. The French president said that the further escalation of tensions was unacceptable and urged the parties to the conflict to resolve the crisis.

In turn, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that there could be no military solution to the conflict between the two countries. The United States called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately cease hostilities and make efforts to stabilize the situation.

On September 13, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense with battles happening on some sections of the border. According to Armenia, the army of Azerbaijan uses artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber weapons in the direction of Vardenis, Sotk, Ardanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said that dozens were killed and wounded as a result of the shelling. The Armenian side also claims that Azerbaijan strikes objects of civilian infrastructure. It was decided to evacuate civilians from the danger zone.

Azerbaijan also accused Armenia of large-scale sabotage on the border. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said that they attack only legitimate Armenian military facilities.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, 49 people were killed as a result of the armed clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The number of victims may climb, he said.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan also reported casualties in the ranks of the republic's armed forces, but the exact number of victims has not been announced.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Russia
Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation

Russia needs to declare general mobilisation, otherwise the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine would not be achieved

Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov: Our fighters prepare surprise for Ukrainian troops
World
Russian Ambassador warns Germany about red line the country crossed
Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Hotspots and Incidents
Situation in Ukraine gets heated and blacked out
Hotspots and Incidents
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Zelensky to make winter most difficult to Russia
World
Zelensky to make winter most difficult to Russia
Last materials
Expert: US is preparing a 'tank fist' in Europe to prevent Russia from saving Europe
Armenia asks Russia for help as conflict wit Azerbaijan continues
Conversation: Putin may provoke NATO in order to solve Ukrainian crisis
Kyiv urges partners to use force to react to aggression
Three countries not invited to the funeral of Elizabeth II
Biden gets publicly embarrassed once again
MiG-31 fighter jets conduct exercises in stratosphere
Bloomberg: European Commission will have to tell citizens the truth about the energy crisis
Zelensky's office names the countries that might be guarantors of Ukraine's security
Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy