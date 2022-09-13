Armenia asks Russia for help as conflict wit Azerbaijan continues

Armenia turned to Russia for help due to the aggravation of the crisis on the border with Azerbaijan, the press service of the Armenian government said in Telegram.

Such a decision was made in order to implement the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and Armenia. Requests were also sent through the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO) and to the UN Security Council "in connection with Azerbaijan's encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia."

Following reports of military clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Armenia then clarified that Pashinyan reported on "the details of the aggressive actions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan in relation to the sovereign territory of Armenia." The prime minister called Baku's actions unacceptable and pointed out the importance of an adequate response from the international community.

After that, Pashinyan spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. The French president said that the further escalation of tensions was unacceptable and urged the parties to the conflict to resolve the crisis.

In turn, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that there could be no military solution to the conflict between the two countries. The United States called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately cease hostilities and make efforts to stabilize the situation.

On September 13, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense with battles happening on some sections of the border. According to Armenia, the army of Azerbaijan uses artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber weapons in the direction of Vardenis, Sotk, Ardanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said that dozens were killed and wounded as a result of the shelling. The Armenian side also claims that Azerbaijan strikes objects of civilian infrastructure. It was decided to evacuate civilians from the danger zone.

Azerbaijan also accused Armenia of large-scale sabotage on the border. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said that they attack only legitimate Armenian military facilities.

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, 49 people were killed as a result of the armed clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The number of victims may climb, he said.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan also reported casualties in the ranks of the republic's armed forces, but the exact number of victims has not been announced.