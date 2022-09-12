Chechen President Kadyrov: Our fighters prepare surprise for Ukrainian troops

Chechen fighters have prepared an "interesting surprise” for the Ukrainian troops, and they will find this out already in the near future, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said on Telegram.

According to Kadyrov, Chechen fighters solve the tasks set by the Russian authorities on the territory of Donbass and Ukraine successfully.

"Our fighters have prepared an interesting surprise for the Ukrainian gangs and they will get to know it soon. In the meantime, I am not showing my cards,” Kadyrov wrote.

The head of the republic added that the actions of the Chechen fighters were clearly planned. In addition, there are no emergency situations, he specified.

Earlier, Kadyrov said that State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov proceeded to carry out tasks of the special military operation in Ukraine. Delimkhanov headed the units of Chechen fighters.