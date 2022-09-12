World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Chechen President Kadyrov: Our fighters prepare surprise for Ukrainian troops

Incidents

Chechen fighters have prepared an "interesting surprise” for the Ukrainian troops, and they will find this out already in the near future, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said on Telegram.

Chechen President Kadyrov: Our fighters prepare surprise for Ukrainian troops

According to Kadyrov, Chechen fighters solve the tasks set by the Russian authorities on the territory of Donbass and Ukraine successfully.

"Our fighters have prepared an interesting surprise for the Ukrainian gangs and they will get to know it soon. In the meantime, I am not showing my cards,” Kadyrov wrote.

The head of the republic added that the actions of the Chechen fighters were clearly planned. In addition, there are no emergency situations, he specified.

Earlier, Kadyrov said that State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov proceeded to carry out tasks of the special military operation in Ukraine. Delimkhanov headed the units of Chechen fighters.

"After the liberation of Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Popasna and other cities occupied by the Ukrainian fascists, the elite fighters went on vacation provided by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and now returned to the front line with renewed vigor,” the Chechen president wrote.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation

The "ultimatums” which, as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, Russia allegedly puts forward, are nothing but a childish warm-up for upcoming demands

Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation
Russian Ambassador warns Germany about red line the country crossed
World
Russian Ambassador warns Germany about red line the country crossed
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
World
Zelensky to make winter most difficult to Russia
Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Queen. 1926-2022. A worldwide treasure Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Medvedev: Russia's current demands for Kyiv is a 'warm-up for kids'
Hotspots and Incidents
Situation in Ukraine gets heated and blacked out
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Hotspots and Incidents
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Last materials
Chechen President Kadyrov: Our fighters prepare surprise for Ukrainian troops
Russian top manager of Corporation for Arctic Development dies during boat trip
Abandoning US dollar inevitable, Putin says
Explosion at Ukraine's largest thermal power plant captured on video
Situation in Ukraine gets heated and blacked out
Chechen President Kadyrov highly concerned about latest development in Ukraine
Zelensky to make winter most difficult to Russia
Russian Ambassador warns Germany about red line the country crossed
Medvedev: Russia's current demands for Kyiv is a 'warm-up for kids'
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia wants Kyiv's total capitulation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy