World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm

Incidents

Baza Telegram channel published a video showing the moment when Ukrainian troops shelled an animal farm in the Kursk region of Russia.

As many as 20 cows were killed in the attack.

Earlier it was reported that two villages in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region — Elizavetovka and Alekseevka — came under mortar fire on August 30.

According to the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit, six houses were damaged in the village of Elizavetovka.

No one was injured among people, but one of the shells struck the cowshed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive

Russian troops have defeated the offensive of the Ukrainian troops, which was carried out on the personal instructions from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Russian forces defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive
Another international conflict, much bigger than that in Ukraine, may spark in 2-3 years
World
Another international conflict, much bigger than that in Ukraine, may spark in 2-3 years
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces destroy over 1,200 Ukrainian military men in one day
World
Ukrainian expert urges to prepare for war on the territory of Russia and Belarus
Andrey Mihayloff Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Society
Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92
Hotspots and Incidents
Retired US general: Washington should let Ukraine strike Russian territory
Moscow denies reports of Iranian UAVs supplied to Russia
World
Moscow denies reports of Iranian UAVs supplied to Russia
Last materials
Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm
Mikhail Gorbachev: The man who saved the world to Western applause of lies
Mikhail Gorbachev dies at age 92
Ukrainian expert urges to prepare for war on the territory of Russia and Belarus
Kyiv will arrange provocation to stop IAEA delegation from entering Zaporizhzhia NPP
Retired US general: Washington should let Ukraine strike Russian territory
Russian forces destroy over 1,200 Ukrainian military men in one day
Moscow denies reports of Iranian UAVs supplied to Russia
Prosecutors seek 24 years in prison for former journalist Ivan Safronov
Another international conflict, much bigger than that in Ukraine, may spark in 2-3 years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy