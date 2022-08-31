Video: Ukrainian shell kills 20 cows at Russian animal farm

Baza Telegram channel published a video showing the moment when Ukrainian troops shelled an animal farm in the Kursk region of Russia.

As many as 20 cows were killed in the attack.

Earlier it was reported that two villages in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region — Elizavetovka and Alekseevka — came under mortar fire on August 30.

According to the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit, six houses were damaged in the village of Elizavetovka.

No one was injured among people, but one of the shells struck the cowshed.