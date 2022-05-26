EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russian forces destroy electronic intelligence centre in Ukraine

Incidents

Russian forces have destroyed a center of electronic intelligence and foreign specialists, Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

The intelligence center was located in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Dneprovskoe in the Nikolaev region of Ukraine.

Eleven military men of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as "15 foreign specialists of engineering and operational staff who arrived with security," were killed, Konashenkov said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video showing captured facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: trenches, dug-in guard posts, as well as abandoned uniforms.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict

EU countries offer Ukraine to surrender some of its territories to Russia to end hostilities in the country, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of Ukraine's President said

EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass
World
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol
Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V. Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu
World
The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict
World
Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
World
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
Last materials
Russian forces destroy electronic intelligence centre in Ukraine
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Horoscope for May 26, 2022
Passenger bus crushes teenager to death in India
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant uranium reserves enough to build nuclear arms
Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass
The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict
A minnow in troubled waters
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy