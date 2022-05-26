Russian forces destroy electronic intelligence centre in Ukraine

Russian forces have destroyed a center of electronic intelligence and foreign specialists, Major General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

The intelligence center was located in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Dneprovskoe in the Nikolaev region of Ukraine.

Eleven military men of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as "15 foreign specialists of engineering and operational staff who arrived with security," were killed, Konashenkov said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense published a video showing captured facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: trenches, dug-in guard posts, as well as abandoned uniforms.