Passenger bus crushes teenager to death in India

A teenager was killed while riding a bike in Kamakhyanagar area in the Indian state of Odisha on Wednesday, May 25.

A passenger bus crushed the teen to death while he was riding his bike home. The deceased person has been identified as Mukunda Sahu of Sirimula village.

It was said that Mukunda had been to his friend’s house in Rekula village. When he was returning from this village to home, a private passenger bus struck his bike, killing the teenager on the spot.

The infuriated locals, who eyewitnesses the accident, set the bus on fire. The police interfered to take the situation under control. Further investigation of the case is underway.