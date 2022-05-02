On April 30, as a result of ceasefire and the opening of a humanitarian corridor, two groups of civilians left the territory of Azovstal.
In the afternoon, 25 civilians walked out. As darkness fell, a second group of 21 civilians left and were taken to Bezymyannoe.
All civilians were provided with accommodation, food and the necessary medical assistance.
Today more than 80 civilians were released from the territory of the plant. People had been living in basements for almost two months.