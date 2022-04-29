Russia strikes defence factory in Kiev. The aftermath

The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed the destruction of Artem factory (a rocket and space industry enterprise) in Kiev.

Production warehouses of the factory were destroyed by high-precision air-launched long-range weapons, official spokesman for the Russian Defence ministry, Major General Konashenkov said.

During the night of April 28-29, Russian operational and tactical aviation struck 112 military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Two command posts and four missile and artillery warehouses located in the settlements of Pokrovskoye and Gorokhovskoye were among them.

It was also reported that the Russian forces destroyed a launcher and a combat crew of the Ukrainian Tochka-U missile system in the Nikolaev region, from which Ukraine struck residential areas of the city of Kherson on April 28.