EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Aerospace Forces kill commander of Chechen terrorists in Syria

Incidents

Aircraft of the Russian Air Force destroyed Murad Margoshvili, also known as Muslim Abu Walid al-Shishani, the commander of Chechen fighters, in Syria, RIA Novosti reports with reference to Putin's special envoy for the regulation of the Syrian conflict, Alexander Lavrentyev.

Russian Aerospace Forces kill commander of Chechen terrorists in Syria

According to the Rybar Telegram channel, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched an air strike on al-Shishani's house located in the vicinity of Jisr al-Shugur on December 11. It was said that there were several SUVs near the house, presumably belonging to militants, at the moment of the attack.

In October, it was reported that the conflict between Margoshvili and the militants of the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham* group (banned in Russia) had entered an acute phase. Supporters of the Chechen militant leader were allegedly defeated.

During the late 1990s, Margoshvili joined the detachment headed by international terrorist Khattab, who had fought in Chechnya and Dagestan against Russia's federal forces. According to unconfirmed reports, he took part in a battle near the Ingush village of Galashki, in which 12 Russian officers and soldiers were killed.

*terrorist organisations, banned in Russia

Last materials
Russia frowns at Turkey's initiative to name park after Chechen terrorist
Russia proves its UAVs can replace manned aircraft in combat action
USA's Abrams tanks unfit for warfare in Europe
MH17 fake trial is not worth a damn
Video shows Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber launching near-supersonic Kh-22 missile
Putin announces share of modern arms in the Russian army
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Massive fire breaks out at hypermarket in Tomsk, roof of the building collapses
World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife
Russia confirms readiness to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus
Popular
Russia
Video shows Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber launching near-supersonic Kh-22 missile

A video of the Kh-22 near-supersonic missile being launched by the Russian Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber appeared on the Internet

Video shows Tupolev Tu-22M3 bomber launching near-supersonic Kh-22 missile
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Russia
Russia tests state-of-the-art combat drone Orion in Crimea
Society
World's tallest man comes to Moscow looking for Russian wife
Russia
Putin announces share of modern arms in the Russian army
Lyuba Lulko MH17 fake trial is not worth a damn Lyuba Lulko Inna Novikova There will be no war with NATO. There will be Russia-India-China vs. the West Inna Novikova Usam Ozdemirov NATO will stop only when Russia stops NATO Usam Ozdemirov
Europe
MH17 fake trial is not worth a damn
Hotspots and Incidents
Massive fire breaks out at hypermarket in Tomsk, roof of the building collapses
USA's Abrams tanks unfit for warfare in Europe
World
USA's Abrams tanks unfit for warfare in Europe
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy