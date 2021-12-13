Parish school graduate detonates self-made bomb at Serpukhov convent

A young man had a fight with professors of the parish school at the convent near the town of Serpukhov near Moscow. The school graduate wanted to explode his self-made explosive device during the morning prayer, but the bomb went off at the entrance to the school.

A graduate of the Orthodox parish school at the Vvedensky Vladychny convent in the town of Serpukhov set up an explosion after he had had a conflict with professors and other students, TASS reports.

According to preliminary data, the suspect committed the crime out of his aversion to school professors and nuns, with whom he reportedly had hostile personal relations.

Law-enforcers believe that the man decided to take revenge on those people with his act. The bomb blew up at the entrance to the school. The door was closed, which made it possible to avoid casualties.

As a result of the explosion, at least 13 people were hurt, their lives are our of danger, the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov said.

The attacker survived and was hospitalised. Reportedly, he had his legs severed in the explosion.

The young man graduated from the parish school this year. He was fond of pyrotechnics. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Moscow Region reported that the attacker was a 18-year-old man. The Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region opened a criminal case under articles on attempted murder and illegal circulation of explosives.