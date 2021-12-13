EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Parish school graduate detonates self-made bomb at Serpukhov convent

Incidents

A young man had a fight with professors of the parish school at the convent near the town of Serpukhov near Moscow. The school graduate wanted to explode his self-made explosive device during the morning prayer, but the bomb went off at the entrance to the school.

Parish school graduate detonates self-made bomb at Serpukhov convent

A graduate of the Orthodox parish school at the Vvedensky Vladychny convent in the town of Serpukhov set up an explosion after he had had a conflict with professors and other students, TASS reports.

According to preliminary data, the suspect committed the crime out of his aversion to school professors and nuns, with whom he reportedly had hostile personal relations.

Law-enforcers believe that the man decided to take revenge on those people with his act. The bomb blew up at the entrance to the school. The door was closed, which made it possible to avoid casualties. 

As a result of the explosion, at least 13 people were hurt, their lives are our of danger, the Governor of the Moscow Region, Andrei Vorobyov said.

The attacker survived and was hospitalised. Reportedly, he had his legs severed in the explosion.

The young man graduated from the parish school this year. He was fond of pyrotechnics. The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Moscow Region reported that the attacker was a 18-year-old man. The Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region opened a criminal case under articles on attempted murder and illegal circulation of explosives.

Serpukhov convent explosion
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Parish school graduate detonates self-made bomb at Serpukhov convent
Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe
NATO: Prod-Provoke-Poke tactics
Russian military jam USS Arleigh Burke and practice her destruction
Russian fighter jets intercept NATO warplanes off the coast of Crimea
Putin tells director Sokurov he won't let anyone turn Russia into Yugoslavia
Turkish lira collapses to all-time low, but Erdogan remains stubborn
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Howling engine noise from Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter startles the web
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Popular
World
Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he was ready to cut off gas transit to Europe should Belarus find itself in a state of emergency because of Western sanctions.

Belarus threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey NATO: Prod-Provoke-Poke tactics Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Shtorm Belovezha Accords: 30 years since the biggest catastrophe of the 20th century Alexander Shtorm John Stanton US President Joe Biden: Representing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse John Stanton
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy