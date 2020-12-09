World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Radio equipment from Russia's Doomsday plane stolen in broad daylight

Incidents » Crimes

The Investigation Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the city of Taganrog has filed a criminal case into the theft of equipment from the command post of the Ilyushin Il-80 aircraft, otherwise known as the "doomsday aircraft." The damage caused was evaluated at more than one million rubles, the website of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov Region said.

Radio equipment from Russia's Doomsday plane stolen in broad daylight

Representatives of the Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex (TANTK) named after Beriev reported that during the inspection of the Il-80, which was being repaired at Taganrog-Yuzhny airfield, it turned out that the cargo hatch of the aircraft was opened. Thirty-nine radio station blocks and five mother boards from five similar dismantled blocks went missing from the compartments of the aircraft.

According to law enforcement agencies, specialists of the plant were changing the lubricant on the shock absorbers of the landing gear of the airplane. All onboard equipment had been in place by the time when the works were completed.

It was reported that in 2020, TANTK spent as much as 24 million rubles on the security of the airfield. The contractor undertook to arrange five stationary and three mobile round-the-clock security posts on the territory of the airfield to ensure that security guards would monitor the aircraft on the airfield, patrol the territory and prevent any type of theft of the property of the complex. At the same time, the published documentation contained detailed plans of the airport and locations of all security posts, checkpoints, rapid response teams and even surveillance cameras.

Dmitry Peskov, an official spokesman for the Russian President, stated, when commenting on the incident that "conclusions will be drawn." "Of course, an investigation will be conducted, and measures will be taken so that this does not happen again," he said.

According to specialists, it is impossible to open the cargo hatch of the Il-80 just like that. In order to perform this operation, one needs to power up the aircraft, get into the cockpit and find appropriate switches on the flight engineer's console. In addition, it takes up to six hours for the operation to remove radio station blocks. It also appears strange why such an important aircraft had to be taken to Taganrog for such a routine procedure - any other nearest service base would do instead. To crown it all, special-purpose aircraft usually arrive to have such technical procedures performed without secret equipment on board.

Last materials
An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran
Western Sahara and the Guergarat War: End of Armistice or End of Impasse?
Russia starts playing hydrogen games with Europe
Russia fails to succeed at import substitution on all fronts
Russia suggests considering Alaska residents Russian citizens
Who wants to make Hitler war hero?
Doctors advise how to work out during coronavirus pandemic
Are we living in the times of peace or war?
Does the Russian-Turkish Union State have a future?
Russia holds large-scale music concerts amid second wave of pandemic
Popular
Economics
Russia starts playing hydrogen games with Europe

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline can be used to supply hydrogen. For the time being, this is just a theory

Russia starts playing hydrogen games with Europe
An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran
Asia
An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran
Africa
Western Sahara and the Guergarat War: End of Armistice or End of Impasse?
Lyuba Lulko An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran Lyuba Lulko Contributor submission Western Sahara and the Guergarat War: End of Armistice or End of Impasse? Contributor submission Oleg Artyukov Russia starts playing hydrogen games with Europe Oleg Artyukov
Comments
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Russia's Golden Age to start in 2013, Russian Nostradamus said
An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran
COVID-19: Only one in eight countries worldwide have measures in place to protect women
Who wants to make Hitler war hero?
Nagorno-Karabakh war puts an end to USA's influence in the Caucasus
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Trump's republican party: America's greatest con artists
Who wants to make Hitler war hero?
Mr. Biden, Who asked America to lead the world?
We will die of science
We will die of science
We will die of science
Memo To Trump: What are you thinking!?!
Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done
Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done
Turkey is fuelling other conflicts near Russian borders
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy