Wooden fences can be protected without obscuring the natural grain. A traditional method involves applying a pine tar-based composition, which preserves the visual texture of the timber while shielding the boards from moisture. This approach, rooted in Scandinavian practice, offers an alternative to opaque paints that mask the material's character.
In exterior applications, pine tar-often referred to as "black gold”-serves as a protective agent for wood. Commercial formulations typically blend this base with linseed oil and a solvent to enhance penetration into the wood structure. Unlike standard enamels that form a surface film, this oil-tar combination works by saturating the timber.
The material addresses three specific practical needs:
The longevity and adhesion of the protective layer depend on the condition of the boards and the weather during application. Because the tar must penetrate the wood structure, it cannot be applied over existing sealants, varnishes, or oil-based paints. These layers create a barrier that prevents the tar from entering the timber, rendering the treatment ineffective.
Before application, the following preparation steps are necessary to ensure the wood can absorb the coating:
Applying pigmented tar requires specific techniques to prevent uneven drying and surface defects. Inconsistent application can lead to a patchy finish that fails to protect the wood uniformly.
For new, untreated wood, a two-coat application is recommended. The second coat should only be applied after the first coat has been fully absorbed and has completely dried.
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Ursula von der Leyen sets preliminary conditions for EU-Russia negotiations, demanding an energy truce and Black Sea shipping access, while the EU prepares a new sanctions package. Moscow cites past failed talks and distrusts the timing, viewing EU pressure as a barrier to trust rather than a path to peace.