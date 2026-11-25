Extreme winter plumbing risks: leaving the garden hose attached triggered a costly pipe burst

Before the first autumn freezes, homeowners with private water supplies must prepare their outdoor plumbing for winter. The critical step involves draining any water remaining in the exterior faucet and the section of pipe leading to it. If left standing, this water will freeze and expand within the closed space of the pipes, a process that can rupture both metal and plastic lines. Such a failure often results in significant internal water damage to walls and floors, with repair costs potentially reaching thousands of dollars.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Summer water supply system

Where the Damage Occurs

The most vulnerable point in the system is typically the hidden section of the pipe that passes through the exterior wall of the house. However, the consequences of freezing extend beyond the plumbing infrastructure. Garden hoses left connected to the outdoor spigot are also at risk. Dan DiClerico, director of home improvement and gardening at the Good Housekeeping Institute, notes that repeated cycles of freezing and thawing degrade the outer layers of these hoses.

While heavy-duty hoses made of natural rubber or latex suffer from accelerated wear due to prolonged cold exposure, vinyl hoses are particularly susceptible. This material loses its elasticity quickly in freezing temperatures and develops deep cracks, leading to premature failure.

A Ten-Minute Prevention Process

Preventing this type of damage requires two simple steps that can be completed in less than ten minutes. The goal is to isolate the outdoor line from the main water supply and allow gravity to drain the remaining water from the wall penetration.

First, locate and close the interior shut-off valve. This valve is usually found in the basement, utility room, or crawl space along the line that feeds the exterior faucet. Closing it completely cuts off the water supply from the house's main plumbing line to the outdoor spigot.

Second, go outside and fully open the exterior faucet. By opening the valve on the outside, you allow the water trapped between the interior shutoff and the exterior wall to drain out. Because the interior valve is closed, no new water can enter this section, and the open exterior valve prevents a vacuum from forming, ensuring the line empties completely. This eliminates the standing water that would otherwise freeze and expand.

After performing these steps, detach the garden hose from the spigot, empty any residual water from the hose itself, and store it in a dry, enclosed area for the winter. Draining the exterior line and removing outdoor fixtures is the standard method for protecting both the plumbing system and the structural integrity of the home until spring.