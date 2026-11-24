Sudden drops in water pressure at the kitchen or bathroom sink often lead homeowners to suspect a clog in the main plumbing lines, prompting a call to a professional plumber. However, if water flows normally in one part of the house but weakly in another, the issue is rarely in the pipes. It is usually located within the faucet itself. In many cases, restoring normal flow is a straightforward DIY task that requires only common household items, such as a non-abrasive sponge.
During normal use, rust particles, sand, and limescale accumulate inside the faucet spout. These deposits most often settle at the exit point, blocking the aerator. The aerator is the small mesh screen at the end of the spout that breaks the water stream and mixes in air to reduce splashing.
To determine if the aerator is the bottleneck, carefully unscrew it from the end of the faucet. Then, turn on the water and observe the flow without the screen in place. If the water pressure returns to normal, the clog is isolated to the aerator. If the mesh screen has hard buildup, soak it in a weak solution of citric acid for 20 to 30 minutes, provided the material is acid-resistant. Rinse the part thoroughly and screw it back onto the faucet.
If removing the aerator did not improve the flow, the blockage is likely deeper inside the spout. If your faucet features a detachable pull-out or pull-down spout, you can clear the internal buildup mechanically.
Disconnect the flexible spout tube from the faucet body. Take a soft, non-abrasive foam sponge and cut a narrow strip from it. Using a flexible wire with a smooth tip or a strong string, pull the sponge strip through the length of the removed tube. The porous material will absorb loose deposits from the inner walls. Afterward, flush the tube thoroughly with running water in both directions, reinstall the spout, and test the faucet.
Important warning: Do not push a sponge inside an assembled faucet in the hope that water pressure will push it out. The sponge will almost certainly get stuck at an internal bend, completely blocking water flow and potentially causing damage that requires professional disassembly.
These methods are effective only for local clogs in the spout or aerator. If the weak pressure persists, look for these accompanying signs to identify the true cause:
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