Cold air invades your home: simple mechanical shift restored heat in seconds

When cold weather arrives, homeowners often notice drafts coming from modern plastic windows. In many cases, the issue is not a structural failure of the window itself, but a loss of compression between the sash and the frame. Because these windows rely on a precise mechanical seal, a slight shift in the hardware can allow outside air to bypass the gaskets.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Adjustment of window fittings

Diagnosing the Leak

Drafts are often invisible to the eye, making it difficult to pinpoint exactly where the seal is failing. A reliable way to identify the leak is the "paper test." Place a standard sheet of paper between the sash and the frame and close the window. Attempt to pull the paper out.

If the paper slides out easily, the compression in that specific area is insufficient. If the paper resists or tears, the seal is functioning correctly. This test should be repeated across the entire perimeter, paying close attention to the corners and the areas near the hinges, to determine exactly where the hardware needs adjustment.

Adjusting the Compression

The tightness of the seal is controlled by eccentrics (cams)-small, movable metal rollers located on the edge of the sash. When these cams are rotated, they change how firmly the sash is pulled against the frame.

To adjust the seal, open the sash and locate the metal rollers on the side profile. Most modern models feature a hole for a hex key or a alignment mark. Using a hex key, rotate the eccentric by a few millimeters in the direction that increases pressure against the gasket. After each adjustment, re-test the area with a piece of paper.

It is important not to set the compression to the maximum limit unless absolutely necessary. Excessive pressure compresses the rubber gaskets too tightly, which accelerates the loss of elasticity and leads to premature deformation of the seal.

Identifying Limits of DIY Repair

If adjusting the hardware does not resolve the draft, the cause may be a material failure or a structural issue. Inspect the rubber gaskets for cracks, tears, or hardened sections. While cleaning and applying silicone lubricant to the seals can maintain their flexibility, damaged or "petrified" rubber must be replaced.

Furthermore, the source of the cold air must be verified. If air is entering from beneath the windowsill, from the corners of the window reveals, or where the frame meets the wall, the issue is likely a failure of the installation foam or sealant. At this stage, adjusting the hardware is ineffective; the installation seams require professional resealing or re-foaming.

Properly maintained window compression not only eliminates drafts and retains heat but also reduces exterior noise. Regular checks before winter ensure that the handle operates smoothly without excessive force, extending the lifespan of the hardware mechanism.