Narrow apartment balconies: high density insulation prevented loss of critical living space

In small urban apartments, converting a cold balcony into usable living space is a common renovation goal, but standard insulation methods often present a spatial constraint. Thick layers of conventional insulation material can consume up to 10 to 15 centimeters of space on each side, significantly reducing the available area. Polyisocyanurate (PIR) panels offer an alternative approach, providing thermal resistance with a thinner profile that preserves more of the balcony's floor plan.

Photo: Сакиулова Ольга is licensed under Public domain Cluttered balcony in winter

Why PIR Panels Save Space

The primary advantage of PIR panels lies in their low thermal conductivity. Due to their dense structure, a panel just 30 millimeters thick provides insulation comparable to 40 or 50 millimeters of standard expanded polystyrene. In a narrow balcony, this difference of 2 centimeters per wall can be the deciding factor in whether furniture fits or window sashes can open fully.

However, selecting the insulation material is only one part of the calculation. The total thickness of the finished wall assembly-often called the "pie” of layers-determines the final usable space. Before purchasing materials, it is necessary to sum the thickness of every component in the sequence. For a typical setup, this includes the insulation layer (e.g., 30 mm), a framework for the finish surface (approx. 20 mm), and a final facing material such as drywall or panels (12.5 mm). In this example, the total build-out adds 62.5 mm to the wall dimension. Pre-calculating this helps determine if the floor level will rise above the balcony door threshold and if sufficient clearance remains for passage.

Managing Moisture During Installation

Insulating from the interior of a balcony carries a specific risk: the formation of condensation and subsequent mold growth. To maintain dryness, the assembly must form an airtight and vapor-resistant barrier. The installation of PIR panels follows a specific sequence to address this.

First, the substrate must be prepared. Any loose old finish, dust, or flaking paint must be removed from the walls. If there are signs of previous leaks, these must be repaired and the surface must be thoroughly dried. Moisture trapped beneath the insulation will inevitably damage the structure and the new finish.

Second, the panels must be fixed and sealed. This is typically done using specialized adhesive foam or plastic facade anchors. If the PIR panels are foil-faced, the joints between them must be taped with aluminum self-adhesive tape. This step is critical because it creates a continuous vapor barrier. The foil prevents warm, moist air from the living space from migrating toward the cold concrete wall, thereby preventing dew point formation and condensation within the cavity.

Structural and Safety Considerations

The choice of PIR panel type for the floor depends on the intended finish material, specifically regarding chemical compatibility. Under a cement-based screed, panels require a specialized protective coating, as standard aluminum foil can degrade when exposed to the alkaline environment of cement mortar. For "warm floor” heating systems, the load distribution over the insulation must be planned in advance to prevent the panels from deforming under the weight of furniture or foot traffic.

Furthermore, adding insulation does not generate heat; it only retains it. To make a balcony comfortable during winter, the renovation must include high-quality insulated glazing units, a ventilation system to prevent stagnation, and a heat source, such as an electric convector or radiant floor heating. Finally, the structural integrity of the balcony slab must be assessed before adding the weight of any heavy screed or additional flooring to avoid overloading the concrete structure. All PIR installations must also be covered with a finish material that meets applicable fire safety standards.