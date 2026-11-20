Cramped balcony walls: how high-performance materials saved the usable living space

Insulating a balcony is often a compromise between thermal performance and limited interior space, but the choice of material determines how much of that trade-off you must accept. Polyisocyanurate (PIR) boards offer a specific advantage in this context: their thermal efficiency allows for a thinner profile compared to standard foam options, making them a practical choice for narrow balconies where every millimeter of floor or wall area impacts usability and door clearance.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Balcony

Space Efficiency and Material Selection

For balconies with constrained dimensions, the total thickness of the assembly-including the insulation, the framing or battens, and the final finish-dictates how much usable space remains. PIR boards are frequently selected for their compact thermal properties. While specific performance can vary by manufacturer and grade, a 30 mm thick PIR board is often comparable in insulation value to a 40-50 mm layer of expanded polystyrene (EPS). This difference in required thickness allows homeowners to retain more floor space or ensure that raised flooring does not obstruct the opening of balcony doors.

Structural Preparation and Attachment

Before any material is installed, the substrate must be structurally sound and dry. Loose coatings must be removed, surfaces cleaned of dust, and any water damage repaired and allowed to dry completely. PIR boards can be secured using compatible polyurethane adhesive foam or plastic facade anchors. The choice of attachment method depends on the weight of the system and the stability of the underlying concrete or steel structure.

If the PIR boards have a foil facing, the integrity of the vapor and air barrier is critical. All joints, including connections to windows, floors, and ceilings, must be sealed with self-adhesive aluminum tape to create a continuous airtight layer. This step prevents moisture ingress and reduces the risk of condensation forming within the assembly, which could otherwise compromise the insulation's performance over time.

Floor Insulation and Load Considerations

Insulating the floor presents specific constraints based on the intended finish. If the plan is to pour a cement screed over the insulation, the PIR boards must have a protected foil surface. Standard aluminum foil can be damaged by the abrasion and weight of wet cement, leading to a breach in the vapor barrier. Therefore, the choice of floor insulation must be made in conjunction with the selection of the final flooring material.

Furthermore, adding a heavy screed significantly increases the load on the balcony slab. Before proceeding with such a design, it is essential to assess the structural capacity of the existing balcony. Older buildings may have strict load limitations, and adding excessive weight can pose safety risks. In such cases, lighter construction methods or different insulation profiles may be required to maintain structural integrity.

Finishing and System Requirements

The insulation layer must be covered with a finishing material that meets local fire safety regulations. The thickness of the insulation should be determined through a proper thermal calculation based on the desired energy efficiency standards, rather than solely by the need to save space. While compact materials help with dimensions, under-insulating the balcony will result in persistent heat loss, regardless of the material used.

A truly comfortable and energy-efficient balcony also depends on other factors, including the quality of the glazing, adequate ventilation to manage moisture, and potentially supplemental heating. These elements work in tandem with the insulation; a high-performance insulation system cannot compensate for poor glazing or a lack of ventilation.