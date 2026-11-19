Kitchen hack: How to clean and deodorize wooden cutting boards using salt and lemon juice

A wooden cutting board that smells strongly of onion, fish, or garlic is not just an odor problem; it is a sign that the material has absorbed moisture and organic compounds. Because wood is porous, knife cuts create small channels that trap residue and moisture, making the board a breeding ground for lingering smells and potential decay. Addressing this requires balancing cleaning efficacy with the preservation of the wood's structural integrity.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Washing a wooden cutting board

Using Salt and Lemon

To address surface stains and neutralize odors, a combination of table salt and lemon juice offers a practical approach. Begin by washing the board with standard dish soap and rinsing it thoroughly. Next, coat the surface generously with salt and scrub using the cut side of a lemon half. The salt functions as a mild abrasive, lifting surface debris, while the citric acid in the lemon helps neutralize alkaline odors. Allow this mixture to sit for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing with water. It is crucial to apply only moderate pressure during scrubbing; aggressive abrasion can deepen knife marks and further damage the wood grain.

Vinegar as an Odor Neutralizer

Alternative to citrus, a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water can be applied with a sponge to tackle stubborn smells. The acidic environment helps break down odor-causing compounds left behind by strongly aromatic foods. After treating the board, rinse it thoroughly and dry it completely. However, it is important to recognize that vinegar is a cleaner, not a disinfectant. It does not kill bacteria such as Salmonella or E. coli. For that reason, if the board has been used for raw meat or poultry, it must be sanitized with an appropriate food-safe disinfectant rather than relying on vinegar alone.

Drying and Maintenance

The longevity of a wooden board depends heavily on how it is dried. Wood absorbs water, which leads to swelling, warping, and cracking. Therefore, a board should never be left soaking in a sink or stored flat where water can pool. Immediately after washing, wipe the board dry with a towel and stand it vertically in a well-ventilated area to allow air to circulate on both sides. Avoid placing wooden boards in a dishwasher unless the manufacturer explicitly states they are dishwasher-safe, as the high heat and moisture can cause significant warping.

Protecting the Wood

To maintain the wood's smoothness and prevent it from drying out and splitting, periodic conditioning is necessary. Use a mineral oil or a specialized food-grade wood conditioner. It is advisable to avoid vegetable or olive oils for this purpose, as they contain fats that can oxidize and turn rancid over time, imparting an unpleasant smell to the board. If a board develops deep cracks, extensive grooves, or visible mold that cannot be scrubbed away, it has passed its useful life and should be replaced to ensure food safety.