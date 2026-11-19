How to Read Battery Letter Codes: Alkaline vs. Saline Compatibility

Most consumers buy batteries based on price or brand recognition, but those factors do not always predict how long a device will run. The deciding factor is often printed in small text on the packaging: the letter prefix before the size code. This two-character code distinguishes the chemistry inside the casing, which directly determines how the battery performs under load and how it should be handled to prevent damage.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Scattered batteries

Reading the Markings

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standard assigns specific letter prefixes to different battery chemistries. Understanding these codes allows you to match the power source to the device's energy demands.

LR (Alkaline): The prefix "LR” indicates an alkaline battery. For example, an "LR6” is a standard AA alkaline cell, and an "LR03” is an AAA cell. Alkaline batteries offer a higher capacity than their saline counterparts and provide a more stable voltage discharge. This makes them suitable for medium-to-high drain devices such as digital toys with motors, high-lumen flashlights, wireless computer mice, and electronic blood pressure monitors. In these applications, alkaline cells will significantly outlast cheaper alternatives.

R (Saline/Carbon-Zinc): The absence of the "L,” resulting in codes like "R6” or "R03,” indicates a saline or carbon-zinc battery. These are the most budget-friendly option but have strict limitations. They deliver a lower energy density and a less consistent voltage under load. Placing a saline battery in a high-drain device, such as a digital camera or a motorized toy, will result in rapid depletion. These cells are best reserved for low-drain applications, including wall clocks, simple remote controls, and kitchen thermometers, where they may function for years without the premium cost of alkaline chemistry being necessary.

HR (Nickel-Metal Hydride): The prefix "HR” identifies a rechargeable Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery. Unlike single-use cells, these can be recharged hundreds of times, making them the most economical choice for daily-use devices that consume power quickly. However, there is a critical compatibility constraint: NiMH cells have a nominal voltage of 1.2V, which is lower than the 1.5V nominal voltage of standard alkaline or saline batteries. Before using them, you must verify that your specific device is compatible with 1.2V chemistry. Additionally, using HR cells requires a dedicated charger.

Quality Checks Before Purchase

Correct marking does not guarantee a functional product if storage conditions have been neglected. Chemical degradation occurs even in unused batteries. When selecting units at the point of sale, inspect the following:

Expiration Date: The internal chemistry slowly degrades over time. A fresher manufacturing date generally correlates with a longer remaining shelf life and higher initial capacity.

The internal chemistry slowly degrades over time. A fresher manufacturing date generally correlates with a longer remaining shelf life and higher initial capacity. Physical Integrity: Inspect the casing for corrosion, white residue (indicating leakage), or dents. Any visible leakage signals that the battery is compromised and poses a risk of corroding the contacts in your device.

Inspect the casing for corrosion, white residue (indicating leakage), or dents. Any visible leakage signals that the battery is compromised and poses a risk of corroding the contacts in your device. Packaging Condition: Avoid batteries from packages that are open, torn, or severely dented, as these may have been exposed to unfavorable storage conditions.

Safe Usage and Storage

Proper handling extends the life of both the batteries and the electronics. Mixing old and new batteries, or combining different chemistries (such as saline and alkaline) in the same device, creates an uneven load that accelerates the degradation of both cells. If a device will be stored for an extended period, remove the batteries. Saline batteries are particularly prone to leaking alkaline fluid, which can permanently corrode circuit boards and contacts. Store spare batteries in a dry location at room temperature; extreme heat or cold, such as proximity to radiators or storage in a freezer, can negatively impact internal chemistry and reduce performance.