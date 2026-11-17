How to Remove a Stripped Screw With a Screw Extractor

A common frustration in home maintenance occurs when a screwdriver slips and rounds out the head of a screw. This failure-where the tool no longer grips the fastener-is frequent in old hinges, furniture facades, and trim, especially when corrosion has compromised the metal. At this stage, standard tools cannot engage the fastener, and the only way to remove the screw without destroying the surrounding material is to create a new point of engagement.

Photo: unsplash.com by PB Swiss Tools is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Self-tapping screw and screwdriver

How an Extractor Functions

A screw extractor is a specialized tool designed to grip the interior of a damaged fastener. It consists of a hardened steel shaft with a reverse-tapered, conical thread. The mechanism relies on the principle of interference: as the extractor is rotated counter-clockwise, its threads bite deeper into the core of the screw. This creates a mechanical lock, allowing the torque to be transferred directly to the trapped fastener, forcing it to rotate out of the hole.

The Process of Extraction

Before beginning, safety glasses are required to protect against small metal shards produced during drilling.

The first step is establishing a center point. Because a drill bit can easily wander across a smooth metal surface, a center punch should be used to create a small indentation exactly in the middle of the screw head. This indentation acts as a guide for the drill bit.

Next, a metal-cutting drill bit with a diameter smaller than the screw itself is used. To reduce friction and prevent the tool from overheating, a small amount of machine oil should be applied to the indentation. The drill must be held strictly perpendicular to the surface, boring a hole approximately 3 to 6 mm deep, depending on the specific length of the extractor being used.

Once the pilot hole is drilled, the extractor is inserted. Using a wrench or a drill in reverse, the tool is rotated slowly counter-clockwise. Once the extractor's threads bite into the metal, the resistance will shift, and the screw should begin to back out of its seating.

The Safe Limit of DIY Intervention

Extraction requires a delicate balance of force. There is a critical threshold where continuing to apply torque becomes counterproductive. If the screw does not budge despite steady pressure, you must stop.

Over-torquing can lead to two failures: the snapping of the extractor itself-which is made of hardened steel and is extremely difficult to remove if it breaks off inside the screw-or the total destruction of the surrounding threads, effectively "cementing" the fastener in place. If the tool becomes stuck or the screw refuses to rotate, avoid attempting to force it out through heat or excessive power. At this point, the safe DIY boundary has been reached, and it is necessary to call a professional or replace the entire mounting assembly to avoid permanent damage to the furniture or wall.