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Vinegar in the Rinse Cycle Reduces Hard Water Mineral Buildup

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In households with hard water, ordinary detergent often leaves behind a deposit of calcium and magnesium salts on fabrics. This residue causes towels to feel stiff and leads to a gradual loss of brightness in everyday laundry. A common corrective measure is the addition of table vinegar during the rinse cycle, provided it is not mixed directly with the detergent.

Washing machine and drying clothes
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Washing machine and drying clothes

The mechanism of action

Mineral salts from hard water bind to fiber strands alongside residual detergent. Vinegar introduces an acidic environment that reduces the formation of these mineral deposits. The observable result is fabric that feels softer to the touch and exhibits less gray discoloration on the surface.

Application method

To apply this method, place 50 to 100 milliliters of 9% table vinegar into the machine's fabric softener dispenser. The detergent remains in its designated compartment; combining the two substances directly is prohibited. This approach is suitable for cotton towels and bed linens during standard loads.

Functional trade-offs

Frequent use of commercial fabric softeners can leave a film on fibers, which impairs the water-absorbing capacity of towels. Vinegar does not create this coating, allowing the fabric to retain its ability to absorb moisture. However, vinegar does not remove complex stains and should not be used as a substitute for dedicated stain removers.

Safety constraints

Vinegar must never be mixed with chlorine-based bleach, as this reaction can release hazardous gases. Before applying this method to wool, silk, or elastic fabrics, verify care instructions on the garment label and review the manufacturer's guidelines for the washing machine. While adding vinegar to the rinse cycle mitigates the effects of hard water on cotton textiles, it does not transform standard detergent into a premium product. It is a limited measure to reduce mineral buildup without requiring additional specialized products.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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