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Your old vases have a secret: simple additive created professional textured finish on glass

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Turning mass-market glass vases into pieces that mimic the look of expensive designer ceramics requires no rare materials, just a common household product: baking soda. When mixed with acrylic paint, the soda alters the consistency of the mixture, creating a thick, grainy texture that dries to a matte finish resembling natural stone.

Flower vases
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Flower vases

The Material Mix

The core of this renovation choice is the interaction between the binder and the additive. The recipe calls for 200 milliliters of acrylic paint and one tablespoon of baking soda, with the option to add more soda to intensify the relief. The process involves gradually sifting the soda into the paint while stirring until the mixture is uniform. This step determines the substrate's final character: a higher ratio of soda results in a more pronounced surface relief, moving the piece from a simple coat to a textured sculpture.

Application Sequence

The success of the finish depends on the preparation of the glass surface. The vase must be thoroughly washed, degreased, and allowed to dry completely before any material is applied. Skipping the degreasing step risks poor adhesion, causing the coating to peel or chip later. When applying the first layer with a sponge or brush, the goal is not smoothness. Light, uneven strokes are preferred because they simulate the look of hand-worked materials. A second coat is necessary after the first dries, specifically to cover any areas where the underlying glass still shows through. Choosing natural tones-such as milky white, sandy, gray-beige, or terracotta-helps maintain the illusion of a stone object rather than a painted glass one.

Functional Limitations

While the aesthetic result can mimic high-end ceramics, the structural properties remain those of a painted glass vessel. This coating is decorative and does not replace waterproof glaze. If the vase will hold fresh flowers, the water will compromise the paint. To preserve the finish, users should insert a separate water container inside the vase or apply a separate moisture-resistant sealant. This limitation defines the scope of the project: it is a visual upgrade for dry decor or non-water-contact uses, not a functional change to the vessel's utility.

Scope of Application

This technique is not limited to vases. The same process can be applied to update old planters, glass storage jars, or plastic accessories. By changing the surface texture and color, these items can be integrated into a new design context, effectively extending their useful life through a low-cost material intervention.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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