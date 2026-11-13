Baking soda strips the chemical film causing stiff towels

A plush towel that has turned stiff and flat often does not suffer from fabric wear, but from a buildup of chemical residues. The culprit is typically the accumulation of detergent remnants and mineral salts from hard water, which cause the cotton loops to clump together and lose their elasticity. Paradoxically, regular use of fabric softener often worsens this condition. The components in these products form a thin film on the fibers, making the material feel less pleasant to the touch and significantly reducing its ability to absorb moisture over time.

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The Role of Baking Soda in Restoring Texture

Baking soda offers a way to clean these fibers without aggressive chemicals, effectively removing the accumulated residues that cause stiffness. This method relies on mechanical action and temperature to restore the textile's volume and comfort. The process requires a specific sequence to ensure the residues are fully washed out rather than simply redistributed across the fabric.

Procedure for Effective Cleaning

To begin, avoid overloading the washing machine drum. The fabric needs ample space to move freely, which is essential for the rinsing process to be effective. Add half a cup of baking soda directly into the drum; for a full load, this amount can be increased to one cup (200 ml). Use your standard laundry gel in the usual dosage, but completely omit fabric softener for this cycle. Select a cotton program set between 40 and 60 degrees Celsius. It is critical to activate the extra rinse function, as this is the key step for washing out the neutralized contaminants.

Once the cycle finishes, remove the towels immediately and shake each one vigorously. This mechanical action helps to straighten the compressed loops of the terry cloth, restoring some of the lost loft.

Drying Methods That Preserve Volume

Even a proper wash will not yield the desired result if the drying process is incorrect. The method used to dry the towel determines whether the fibers remain fluffy or become crushed again.

For natural drying, choose a well-ventilated area and smooth the fabric out before hanging it. If using a dryer, select a gentle cycle; the tumbling motion helps lift the pile, adding to the volume. However, ironing should be avoided entirely. The strong pressure of an iron compresses the loops, permanently stripping the fabric of its plushness. By shifting care habits to include baking soda, reducing softener usage, and adjusting drying techniques, it is possible to restore softness even to towels that previously appeared irreparably stiff.