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Why Dishwashers Split Glued Cutting Boards and How to Clean Them Safely

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A wooden cutting board begins to fail the moment it is placed in a dishwasher. The combination of intense heat, pressurized steam, and caustic detergents attacks the organic structure of the wood, leading to warping and deep cracks. According to Noah Pinsonño, an analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute, this process is particularly destructive to glued products, such as bamboo or professional end-grain boards, where high temperatures weaken the adhesive bonds and can cause the board to physically split apart.

Cleaning the kitchen countertop with soda and lemon alt
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Cleaning the kitchen countertop with soda and lemon alt

The Manual Cleaning Sequence

Preserving the integrity of a wooden board requires a fast, efficient sequence that minimizes the wood's exposure to moisture. The goal is to remove surface debris without allowing water to penetrate the grain, which leads to swelling and rot.

First, avoid soaking. Placing a board in a sink full of water forces moisture into the fibers. Instead, scrub the surface with warm water and a mild dish soap using a sponge or brush. Once cleaned, immediately wipe the board dry with a towel and prop it up vertically. Standing the board on its edge allows air to circulate freely on both sides, ensuring the remaining moisture evaporates uniformly.

Sanitizing After High-Risk Foods

Soap and water remove visible residue, but they do not eliminate the bacteria left behind by raw meat or poultry, which can lodge themselves within the porous surface of the wood. For these instances, a specific chemical intervention is necessary for food safety.

The USDA recommends a precise dilution for disinfection: mix one tablespoon of colorless liquid chlorine bleach into one gallon (approximately 4 liters) of water. Apply this solution to the board's surface, then rinse thoroughly with clean running water. As with daily cleaning, the board must be left to dry completely in a vertical position.

By separating routine cleaning from targeted disinfection, a homeowner can maintain the hygienic safety of their food preparation area without compromising the structural lifespan of the wood.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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